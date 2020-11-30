Kletternews Erstbegehungen und harte Grade

Drei junge deutsche Boulderer haken im Tessin große Nummern ab, Julia Chanourdie klettert als dritte Frau den Grad 9b und trotz Corona (oder deswegen) gab es einige Erstbegehungen.
Auch diesen Herbst haben die Kletterer einige bedeutende Begehungen weltweit erringen können. Zwar gibt es Einschränkungen durch Corona, doch trotz Reise-Einschränkungen konnten die starken Klettererr noch einiges ziehen. Davon abgesehen gehen immerhin die Profi-Kletterer am Fels ja ihrem Beruf nach. Darüber spricht Julia Chanourdie, die dritte Frau, die eine Route im Grad 9b klettern konnte. Hier kommt der große Rundumschlag der letzten Wochen.
Julia Chanourdie (FR) klettert Eagle-4 (9b) in St. Leger (FR)
Erstbegehung: Jacopo Larcher (IT) klettert Sprengstoff (9a) in Lorüns (AT)
Moritz Welt (DE) klettert The Elder Statesman (11) im Frankenjura
The Elder Statesman 9a ▪️ "'Elder Statesman' means a respected leader, often one who no longer has an active job, who is thought of as having good advice to give..." ... definitely something Trump is not going to be called. ▪️ Happy with sending this #frankenjura classic by @the.midnight.wolfman in crispy #autumn conditions last weekend. In total just 3 sessions for finishing this and firing off "The Last Rites" 8c+ right afterwards.⚡ ▪️ What are your #purefallclimbing achievements? Feel free to tag @wildcountry_official on whatever update you got💪 ▪️ Pics by @lars.decker.549📸 ▪️ @wildcountry_official @evolv_de @cafekraft_nuernberg ▪️ #holidayathome #franken #frankenjura #sendingtimes #noplacetoonear #nostylejustsends #backtothewoods #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #outdoor #naturevibes #natureflash #mmmgh #pureclimbing #evolvshoes #evolvsports #pureclimbing #krafttape #kraftchalk #bothschoolsrock #stumpfisttrumpf #funisthecore #outdoorprojects #projecting #elderstatesman #rotenstein #lockoffstattlockdown
Linus Raatz /(DE) klettert Z Ledu Roste Květina Extended (Fb 8A+/B) in Sachsen
Erstbegehung: Roland Hemetzberger klettert Neuron (9a+) in Achleiten (AT)
Erstbegehung: Alexandra Schweikart und Chrisopher Igel klettern Space Force (8a+, 230m) im Val Bavona (CH)
Erstbegehung: Robert Leistner (DE) klettert Kungfu (Fb 8A+)
Erstbegehung: Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert Full Metal Brisket (5.15a) in der New River Gorge (US)
Christoph Schweiger (DE) klettert mehrfach Fb 8B+ im Tessin (CH)
Kim Marschner (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)
Yannick Flohé (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)
Luis Gerhardt (DE) klettert Insanity of Grandeur (Fb 8B+) im Tessin (CH)
Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert Greenspit (8b+ clean) im Val d'Orco (IT)
Erstbegehung: Jakob Schubert (AT) klettert Force Tranquille direct (Fb 8C) im Magic Wood (CH)
Erstbegehung: Alexander Rohr (CH) klettert The Back Of Beyond (9a) in Soyhières (CH)
Fred Nicole (CH) klettert Charon’s Obulus (Fb 8B) im Murgtal (CH)
Yesterday I was finally able to climb this beautiful hard traverse opened by Ronny Birchler, @swizzyron „Charon‘s Obolus, 8b“. Happy to have done it maybe just before they close the barrier for the season! #bouldering #bouldern #climbing #switzerland #murgtalbouldering
Caroline Ciavaldini (FR) klettert La Theorie des Cordes (8c) in St. Leger du Ventoux (FR)
Seb Bouin (FR) klettert Hugh, Akira & De l’autre Côté du Ciel (9a) in Eaux Claires (FR)
…und die Erstbegehung: Beyond integral (9b/+)
Close to home project : FA "Beyond integral" 9b/+ (5.15b/c) ✔️ and "Terra Nova" 8c+ ✔️ After days and days on the top of the north face of the Pic Saint Loup mountain, I am more than happy to make last Tuesday the FA of "Beyond integral" 9b/+ bolted by Fedric Ferraro. I can't count how many times I went on the upper section trying to find a sequence. That's the FA privilege 😁. This place means a lot to me. It's super cool to climb on the top of this beautiful mountain, dominating the valley. This 50 meters route is composed of two parts : a first 9a+ followed by a 8a+ boulder problem. The moves are amazing and spectacular, jumps, dropknees, hills, tuffas, crimps,... all the ingredients for a perfect project. There is a good rest between both parts. About the grade, it's hard to have a clear mind and to prononce myself. I spent a lot of time to find the sequences. I think this route is on the same range than "Move" or "La rage d'Adam". That's why I propose 9b/+. Waiting for some climbers to try this piece 🤙 I also did the FA of "Terra Nova" 8c+ bolted by Fedric Ferraro. It's a nice line with a spicy end 😄. Thank you Fed to add new lines there 👌. This experience was special. At the beginning I thought I will not find the adventure I can find on a trip on a new area. Then, when I was involved in the process, I lived fully the adventure around my house. It was maybe more intense than a trip process. I rediscovered the Pic Saint Loup sector as it was a new crag. I enjoyed the walk to reach the top of that mountain. I rediscovered the warm up routes, and I was thinking of bolting new routes. There is always new adventures to live, even if you know really well the place. The video is coming in 2021, stay tuned 😎 Pic by @raphaelfourau ----------------------------------------- Première ascension : "Beyond integral" 9b/+ et "Terra Nova" 8c+ Après des jours et des jours dans cette face nord au sommet du Pic Saint Loup, je suis bien content de libérer mardi dernier le projet du moment "Beyond Integral" 9b/+, équipé par Fedric Ferraro. Texte complet en français sur ma page Facebook.
Erstbegehung: Gregor Vezonik (SL) klettert Državljanska dolžnost (Fb 8B+) und wiederholt Nightlife und The Mechanic (beide Fb 8B)
“Državljanska dolžnost” 8B+ FA Felt tired from the previous two days but still drove to try the Državljanska dolžnost (“Civil duty”) project. A few months ago @zlsudar introduced me to this one and we spent three days trying it but couldn’t link it together. Today I somehow pulled my heavy body over this heinous shouldery thing. This might be the hardest boulder I’ve done so far. This concludes my 2020 season. Time for a bit of a rest now. Ticklist of the last 5 days: The beginning of the end 8B+ Državljanska dolžnost 8B+ FA Navijat čopka 8B The mechanic 8B Nightlife 8B @scarpaspa #scarpaclimb @carbongrip #carbongrip_products
Jordan Cannon (US) klettert Golden Gate (5.13b, 41 SL) am El Capitan (US) an einem Tag
James Pearson (GB) klettert Tribe (?) in Cadarese (IT)
“Baba Yaga” (9a/5.14d) FA Few months ago I had the chance to bolt and open this prow, one of the coolest blocs I’ve seen! Dream line that follows a steep arête for 10 meters and tops out with a tricky but easier final section. Maybe my best FA so far. Thanks @ju.and.me for showing me this gem.. situated 200m past Heritage @adidasterrex @fiveten_official @redbull @redbullswitzerland @petzl_official Thanks @stefankuerzi for the pic
Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert Baba Yaga (9a) im Val Bavona (CH)
“Yesterday I climbed the 2nd ascent of Tribe, at Cadarese, Italy. First climbed by Jacopo Larcher in 2019 and left ungraded, Tribe is definitely the hardest sequence of moves I have ever climbed on a trad route, but what makes this route so special is its uncompromising purity. No bolts, no glue, no chips... just a hard line of amazing holds and a few perfect Friends. Big thanks to @jacopolarcher for the vision and @kruderjernej for the belays and support!” James (Sorry for the terrible kiddos music... mini monkey needed entertaining!)
Erstbegehung: Théo Chappex (CH) klettert Schat’s bakery (Fb 8A+/B)
FA : Schat’s Bakery [8a+/8b] Une nouveauté bien sympa dans le devers de Shaolin! Départ debout (pour l’instant), avec un crux très court, donc une difficulté à affiner/confirmer... 📸 @marie.dorsaz . . @eb_climbing #schatsbakery #climbing #bouldering #swissbouldering #valais #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #chalkmatters #bouldering_pictures_of_instagram
Eva Hammelmüller (AT) klettert Tunnelblick (8c+) in Söll (AT)
Stefan Scherz (AT) klettert Traumschiff (Fb 8B+) in der Zemmschlucht (AT)
Sean Bailey (US) klettert Pegasus (V15) in Joe's Valley, Utah (US)
Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert Black Water (Fb 8A+) im Zillertal (AT)
Niky Ceria (IT) klettert Dreamtime (Fb 8B+) in Cresciano (CH)
Film: Michael Wohlleben klettert Stirb langsam (M11+/WI6+, 200m): Film über die Erstbegehung und den Weg zurück aus dem tiefen Loch, in das er gefallen war. Auch Profi-Alpinisten sind Menschen...