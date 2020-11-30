Kletternews Erstbegehungen und harte Grade

Schließen
Yannick Flohé klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Tessin Kim Marschner
Drei junge deutsche Boulderer haken im Tessin große Nummern ab, Julia Chanourdie klettert als dritte Frau den Grad 9b und trotz Corona (oder deswegen) gab es einige Erstbegehungen.

30.11.2020

Auch diesen Herbst haben die Kletterer einige bedeutende Begehungen weltweit erringen können. Zwar gibt es Einschränkungen durch Corona, doch trotz Reise-Einschränkungen konnten die starken Klettererr noch einiges ziehen. Davon abgesehen gehen immerhin die Profi-Kletterer am Fels ja ihrem Beruf nach. Darüber spricht Julia Chanourdie, die dritte Frau, die eine Route im Grad 9b klettern konnte. Hier kommt der große Rundumschlag der letzten Wochen.

Julia Chanourdie (FR) klettert Eagle-4 (9b) in St. Leger (FR)

Erstbegehung: Jacopo Larcher (IT) klettert Sprengstoff (9a) in Lorüns (AT)

Moritz Welt (DE) klettert The Elder Statesman (11) im Frankenjura

The Elder Statesman 9a ▪️ "'Elder Statesman' means a respected leader, often one who no longer has an active job, who is thought of as having good advice to give..." ... definitely something Trump is not going to be called. ▪️ Happy with sending this #frankenjura classic by @the.midnight.wolfman in crispy #autumn conditions last weekend. In total just 3 sessions for finishing this and firing off "The Last Rites" 8c+ right afterwards.⚡ ▪️ What are your #purefallclimbing achievements? Feel free to tag @wildcountry_official on whatever update you got💪 ▪️ Pics by @lars.decker.549📸 ▪️ @wildcountry_official @evolv_de @cafekraft_nuernberg ▪️ #holidayathome #franken #frankenjura #sendingtimes #noplacetoonear #nostylejustsends #backtothewoods #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #outdoor #naturevibes #natureflash #mmmgh #pureclimbing #evolvshoes #evolvsports #pureclimbing #krafttape #kraftchalk #bothschoolsrock #stumpfisttrumpf #funisthecore #outdoorprojects #projecting #elderstatesman #rotenstein #lockoffstattlockdown

Linus Raatz /(DE) klettert Z Ledu Roste Květina Extended (Fb 8A+/B) in Sachsen

Erstbegehung: Roland Hemetzberger klettert Neuron (9a+) in Achleiten (AT)

Erstbegehung: Alexandra Schweikart und Chrisopher Igel klettern Space Force (8a+, 230m) im Val Bavona (CH)

Erstbegehung: Robert Leistner (DE) klettert Kungfu (Fb 8A+)

Erstbegehung: Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert Full Metal Brisket (5.15a) in der New River Gorge (US)

Christoph Schweiger (DE) klettert mehrfach Fb 8B+ im Tessin (CH)

Kim Marschner (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)

Yannick Flohé (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)

Luis Gerhardt (DE) klettert Insanity of Grandeur (Fb 8B+) im Tessin (CH)

Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert Greenspit (8b+ clean) im Val d'Orco (IT)

Erstbegehung: Jakob Schubert (AT) klettert Force Tranquille direct (Fb 8C) im Magic Wood (CH)

Erstbegehung: Alexander Rohr (CH) klettert The Back Of Beyond (9a) in Soyhières (CH)

Fred Nicole (CH) klettert Charon’s Obulus (Fb 8B) im Murgtal (CH)

Caroline Ciavaldini (FR) klettert La Theorie des Cordes (8c) in St. Leger du Ventoux (FR)

Seb Bouin (FR) klettert Hugh, Akira & De l’autre Côté du Ciel (9a) in Eaux Claires (FR)

…und die Erstbegehung: Beyond integral (9b/+)

Close to home project : FA "Beyond integral" 9b/+ (5.15b/c) ✔️ and "Terra Nova" 8c+ ✔️ After days and days on the top of the north face of the Pic Saint Loup mountain, I am more than happy to make last Tuesday the FA of "Beyond integral" 9b/+ bolted by Fedric Ferraro. I can't count how many times I went on the upper section trying to find a sequence. That's the FA privilege 😁. This place means a lot to me. It's super cool to climb on the top of this beautiful mountain, dominating the valley. This 50 meters route is composed of two parts : a first 9a+ followed by a 8a+ boulder problem. The moves are amazing and spectacular, jumps, dropknees, hills, tuffas, crimps,... all the ingredients for a perfect project. There is a good rest between both parts. About the grade, it's hard to have a clear mind and to prononce myself. I spent a lot of time to find the sequences. I think this route is on the same range than "Move" or "La rage d'Adam". That's why I propose 9b/+. Waiting for some climbers to try this piece 🤙 I also did the FA of "Terra Nova" 8c+ bolted by Fedric Ferraro. It's a nice line with a spicy end 😄. Thank you Fed to add new lines there 👌. This experience was special. At the beginning I thought I will not find the adventure I can find on a trip on a new area. Then, when I was involved in the process, I lived fully the adventure around my house. It was maybe more intense than a trip process. I rediscovered the Pic Saint Loup sector as it was a new crag. I enjoyed the walk to reach the top of that mountain. I rediscovered the warm up routes, and I was thinking of bolting new routes. There is always new adventures to live, even if you know really well the place. The video is coming in 2021, stay tuned 😎 Pic by @raphaelfourau ----------------------------------------- Première ascension : "Beyond integral" 9b/+ et "Terra Nova" 8c+ Après des jours et des jours dans cette face nord au sommet du Pic Saint Loup, je suis bien content de libérer mardi dernier le projet du moment "Beyond Integral" 9b/+, équipé par Fedric Ferraro. Texte complet en français sur ma page Facebook.

Erstbegehung: Gregor Vezonik (SL) klettert Državljanska dolžnost (Fb 8B+) und wiederholt Nightlife und The Mechanic (beide Fb 8B)

Jordan Cannon (US) klettert Golden Gate (5.13b, 41 SL) am El Capitan (US) an einem Tag

James Pearson (GB) klettert Tribe (?) in Cadarese (IT)

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert Baba Yaga (9a) im Val Bavona (CH)

Erstbegehung: Théo Chappex (CH) klettert Schat’s bakery (Fb 8A+/B)

Eva Hammelmüller (AT) klettert Tunnelblick (8c+) in Söll (AT)

Stefan Scherz (AT) klettert Traumschiff (Fb 8B+) in der Zemmschlucht (AT)

Sean Bailey (US) klettert Pegasus (V15) in Joe's Valley, Utah (US)

Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert Black Water (Fb 8A+) im Zillertal (AT)

Niky Ceria (IT) klettert Dreamtime (Fb 8B+) in Cresciano (CH)

Film: Michael Wohlleben klettert Stirb langsam (M11+/WI6+, 200m): Film über die Erstbegehung und den Weg zurück aus dem tiefen Loch, in das er gefallen war. Auch Profi-Alpinisten sind Menschen...

