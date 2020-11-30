Kletternews Erstbegehungen und harte Grade

Auch diesen Herbst haben die Kletterer einige bedeutende Begehungen weltweit erringen können. Zwar gibt es Einschränkungen durch Corona, doch trotz Reise-Einschränkungen konnten die starken Klettererr noch einiges ziehen. Davon abgesehen gehen immerhin die Profi-Kletterer am Fels ja ihrem Beruf nach. Darüber spricht Julia Chanourdie, die dritte Frau, die eine Route im Grad 9b klettern konnte. Hier kommt der große Rundumschlag der letzten Wochen.

Julia Chanourdie (FR) klettert Eagle-4 (9b) in St. Leger (FR)

Erstbegehung: Jacopo Larcher (IT) klettert Sprengstoff (9a) in Lorüns (AT)

Moritz Welt (DE) klettert The Elder Statesman (11) im Frankenjura

Linus Raatz /(DE) klettert Z Ledu Roste Květina Extended (Fb 8A+/B) in Sachsen

Erstbegehung: Roland Hemetzberger klettert Neuron (9a+) in Achleiten (AT)

Erstbegehung: Alexandra Schweikart und Chrisopher Igel klettern Space Force (8a+, 230m) im Val Bavona (CH)

Erstbegehung: Robert Leistner (DE) klettert Kungfu (Fb 8A+)

Erstbegehung: Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert Full Metal Brisket (5.15a) in der New River Gorge (US)

Christoph Schweiger (DE) klettert mehrfach Fb 8B+ im Tessin (CH)

Kim Marschner (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)

Yannick Flohé (DE) klettert Off the Wagon (Fb 8B+) im Val Bavona (CH)

Luis Gerhardt (DE) klettert Insanity of Grandeur (Fb 8B+) im Tessin (CH)

Babsi Zangerl (AT) klettert Greenspit (8b+ clean) im Val d'Orco (IT)

Erstbegehung: Jakob Schubert (AT) klettert Force Tranquille direct (Fb 8C) im Magic Wood (CH)

Erstbegehung: Alexander Rohr (CH) klettert The Back Of Beyond (9a) in Soyhières (CH)

Fred Nicole (CH) klettert Charon’s Obulus (Fb 8B) im Murgtal (CH)

Caroline Ciavaldini (FR) klettert La Theorie des Cordes (8c) in St. Leger du Ventoux (FR)

Seb Bouin (FR) klettert Hugh, Akira & De l’autre Côté du Ciel (9a) in Eaux Claires (FR)

…und die Erstbegehung: Beyond integral (9b/+)

Erstbegehung: Gregor Vezonik (SL) klettert Državljanska dolžnost (Fb 8B+) und wiederholt Nightlife und The Mechanic (beide Fb 8B)

Jordan Cannon (US) klettert Golden Gate (5.13b, 41 SL) am El Capitan (US) an einem Tag

James Pearson (GB) klettert Tribe (?) in Cadarese (IT)

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni (CH) klettert Baba Yaga (9a) im Val Bavona (CH)

Erstbegehung: Théo Chappex (CH) klettert Schat’s bakery (Fb 8A+/B)

Eva Hammelmüller (AT) klettert Tunnelblick (8c+) in Söll (AT)

Stefan Scherz (AT) klettert Traumschiff (Fb 8B+) in der Zemmschlucht (AT)

Sean Bailey (US) klettert Pegasus (V15) in Joe's Valley, Utah (US)

Karo Sinnhuber (AT) klettert Black Water (Fb 8A+) im Zillertal (AT)

Niky Ceria (IT) klettert Dreamtime (Fb 8B+) in Cresciano (CH)

Film: Michael Wohlleben klettert Stirb langsam (M11+/WI6+, 200m): Film über die Erstbegehung und den Weg zurück aus dem tiefen Loch, in das er gefallen war. Auch Profi-Alpinisten sind Menschen...

