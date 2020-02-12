Kletternews Wer hat was geklettert?

Hier liefern wir wieder einen Überblick über die neuesten Erstbegehungen, krassesten Boulder und härtesten Linien. Wer die letzte Ausgabe verpasst hat, kann sich hier die letzten Kletternews von 2020 reinziehen.

Cédric Lachat (CH) klettert Joe mama (9a/+) in Oliana (ES)

Erstbegehung: Drew Ruana (US) klettert Pegasus (V15) in Joe’s Valley (US)...

... und Sleepwalker (V16)...

... und The Nest (V15)

Will Bosi (GB) klettert La Capella (9b) in Siurana (ES)

Der aus Edinburgh stammende Will (21) konnte bereits mehrere 9a-Routen klettern: 2018 konnte er in Malham Rainshadow und die berühmte Hubble am Raven Tor klettern. Außerdem gelang ihm die erste Wiederholung von Malcolm Smith's Hunger in Anvil, Loch Goil.

Archiv Bosi Will Bosi klettert sowohl am Fels als auch am Plastik auf hohem Niveau

Martin Keller (CH) klettert Riot Act low (Fb 8C) im Frankenjura (DE)

Leon Fraunholz (DE) klettert Vecchio Leone (Fb 8B) in Brione (CH)

Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni klettert Simple Man (8c) in Bavona (CH)

Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert Smoke Wagon Project (9a)

Seb Bouin (FR) klettert Joe Mama (9a+) in Oliana (ES)...

... und La Rage d’Adam (9b/+)...

... und Catxasa (9a/+)in Santa Linya (ES)

Loic Zehani (FR) klettert Teahupoo (9a)

Hugo Parmentier (FR) klettert Eagle-4 (9b) in St-Léger (FR)

Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert Casavino (Fb 8B+) in Brione (CH)...

... und Primitivo (Fb 8C)

Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert Suzu (V14) in Hinokage (JP)

Erstbegehung: Jonas Winter (DE) klettert Enkidu (Fb 8A+) im Tessin (CH)

Monique Forestier (AU) klettert Tiger Cat (33) in Blue Mountains (AU)

Giani Clément (CH) klettert Santoku (Fb 8B) im Tessin (CH)

Iker Pou (ES) klettert La Nave de los Locos (9a)

Alex Puccio (US) klettert Jeremiah (V12)

Camille Coudert (FR) klettert Traphouse du font (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau (FR)...

und The Big Island (Fb 8C)

Kazuma Ise (JP) klettert Byakudou (Fb 8C)

Fabi Buhl (DE) klettert Déjà (8c+, 10SL) im Rätikon (CH)

Erstbegehung: Siebe Vanhee (BE), Max Didier (CL) und Ian Siadak (US) klettern Jardines de Piedras (7b+/A2) in Cochamo, Chile

... Siebe Vanhee klettert El Condor Pasa (8b/20 pitches) on Trinidad Central



Thomas Lindinger (DE) klettert Bokassa's Fridge – Assassin Monkey and Man (Fb 8C) in Kochel (DE)

Erstbegehung: Moritz Welt (DE) klettert Greenhouse Academy (Fb 8B) im Frankenjura (DE)

Erstbegehung: Brette Harrington (CA), Quentin Roberts und Horacio Gratton klettern Marc-Andrés Visión am East Pillar des Torre Egger in Patagonien