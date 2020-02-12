Kletternews Wer hat was geklettert?

Erstbegehungen, 8C-Boulder, 9b-Routen: Die wichtigsten Kletternews der letzten Wochen im Überblick. Dabei: Leon Fraunholz, Drew Ruana, Monique Forestier, Seb Bouin, Jonas Winter und viele mehr.

Hier liefern wir wieder einen Überblick über die neuesten Erstbegehungen, krassesten Boulder und härtesten Linien. Wer die letzte Ausgabe verpasst hat, kann sich hier die letzten Kletternews von 2020 reinziehen.
Cédric Lachat (CH) klettert Joe mama (9a/+) in Oliana (ES)
Erstbegehung: Drew Ruana (US) klettert Pegasus (V15) in Joe’s Valley (US)...
... und Sleepwalker (V16)...
... und The Nest (V15)
Well, January 2020 sure has started off well! So happy to have done The Nest, V15/8C today. Huge props to @dawoods89 and @jwebxl for the FA of this beautiful line. Now it’s time to head home to Salt Lake City and take a few days off before the next round of trips start! • @arcteryx @trangoclimbing @tenayaclimbing @tensionclimbing @physivantage
Will Bosi (GB) klettert La Capella (9b) in Siurana (ES)
Der aus Edinburgh stammende Will (21) konnte bereits mehrere 9a-Routen klettern: 2018 konnte er in Malham Rainshadow und die berühmte Hubble am Raven Tor klettern. Außerdem gelang ihm die erste Wiederholung von Malcolm Smith's Hunger in Anvil, Loch Goil.
Martin Keller (CH) klettert Riot Act low (Fb 8C) im Frankenjura (DE)
„RIOTACT-LOW, 8C‘ish“ - frankenjura - ✅😜👌🤟 . . the full line - another 10-year-lifetime-project done! 😎#itsonwhenitson . . best compression-climb i know 💎🙏 . epic 10year-life-time-project with well over 60sessions... 👊 . epic-10hrs-1’000km- day-trip-drives 🙈 . epic “franken-conditions”..🌦💦 . nice people, good friends, good times 🤗 . great #food and delicious #beer 🍻😋🥳 . enjoyed this #journey a lot 🙃😊 . #ontothenextone 🤟 . . btw. the lights are for the better lighting at the late afternoon fotoshoot; avoid #nightsessions at franken!!! . . .
Leon Fraunholz (DE) klettert Vecchio Leone (Fb 8B) in Brione (CH)
Erstbegehung: Giuliano Cameroni klettert Simple Man (8c) in Bavona (CH)
Jonathan Siegrist (US) klettert Smoke Wagon Project (9a)
Finally stuck this enormous move from the ground on the Smoke Wagon Project (9a) yesterday. Very grateful to @andy_raether for this wicked resistant rig that kept me coming back day after day. Now it’s time to rally for the direct start 😤... @orographic_visual is in town so keep your eyes peeled for the full story in video! @epictvclimbing • @mikehopkinsphotography photo from one of my first tries in January. @arcteryx @lasportivana @metoliusclimbing @maximropes @climbonproducts @physivantage 🙌🏽
Seb Bouin (FR) klettert Joe Mama (9a+) in Oliana (ES)...
Back in business ! Joe Mama 9a(+) ✔️ After a break and a lot of volume / easy route it was time to be back in harder route. It sometimes hard to train and try projects in the same time. You can feel week and tired some days. But it's my way of training, and I like it. Yesterday was a great day with a lot of sharing at the crag. We sent Joe Mama together with @cedriclachat . It's fun to try a route with someone else. I always try projects alone, and yeah, it's more funny to share the passion 😁. Then I decided to "check" the holds of La dura dura 9b+. It was the perfect time because @chris_sharma was here trying Le Blond (in the video). I had the perfect betas, yet it was not possible to figurate the hard moves (after 30minutes in front of the holds 😅). I need to continue my training period to be back stronger 💪. This route is really powerful, and if I want to come back on it one day I have to improve my strength. But at the moment, I want to continue in "easier" routes around here. "Catxaca" 9a+ is the next one on the list. Let's go 😎 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ De retour aux affaires ! Joe Mama 9a(+) ✔️ Après une pause et reprise avec beaucoup de volume, il était temps de retourner dans des voies un peu plus dures. C'est parfois compliqué de s'entraîner et essayer des projets. On peut parfois se sentir fatigué et faible. Mais c'est plus rigolo de faire cela en allant essayer des voies. C'est la façon de faire. Hier était une journée pleine d'échange à la falaise. Nous avons enchaîné Joe Mama avec @cedriclachat . C'est quand même plus fun de partager sa passion quand on essaye une voie. Après cela j'ai décidé de "checker" les prises de la dura dura 9b+. C'était la journée parfaite pour cela car @chris_sharma était présent pour essayer Le blond (sur la vidéo). Malheureusement, même avec les méthodes de Chris, je n'ai pas réussi à bouger dans cette voie. Il faut que je continue ma remise en forme, et que je revienne un jour avec de la force 😅. Pour le moment le plan c'est de continuer dans des voies "moins dures". Catxaca 9a+ est la prochaine sur la liste. En avant 😎. @blackdiamond @eb_climbing @kayland_official @amazonas_ultralight
... und La Rage d’Adam (9b/+)...
... und Catxasa (9a/+)in Santa Linya (ES)
"Catxasa" 9a(+) ✔️ Training is working Two days after sending Joe Mama in Oliana, I am able to send Catxasa in Santa Lynia. It's a different style, much more overhanging. I like this style 😁. I used kneepads for the link, and I think the route is a bit easier with kneepads. It's maybe time to check seriously something harder. Let see how it's going. Pics by @victor_rastas ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ "Catxasa" 9a(+)✔️ L'entraînement commence à fonctionner Deux jours après l'enchaînement de Joe Mama a Oliana, c'est au tour e Catxasa à Santa Lynia. C'est un style complètement différent qui le convient mieux. J'ai utilisés genouillères pour l'enchaînement, et je pense que cela rend la voie un peu plus facile. Il est peut être temps de poser le devis dans une voie plus dure. A voir comment cela avance. @blackdiamond @eb_climbing @kayland_official @amazonas_ultralight @natureclimbing @climbskin @tente_hussarde_naitup @grandpicsaintloup
Loic Zehani (FR) klettert Teahupoo (9a)
"Teahupoo" 9a? 🌊🔝 Magnifique petite voie naturelle équipée par mon père. Après un début bien teigneux à doigts commun avec sa voisine suit une belle section bloc ( une inversée à remonter et un bidoigt à broyer) . Pour finir par une dalle magnifique style Verdon . J'ai adoré grimper cette voie 🔥🔝
Hugo Parmentier (FR) klettert Eagle-4 (9b) in St-Léger (FR)
Martin Stranik (CZ) klettert Casavino (Fb 8B+) in Brione (CH)...
... und Primitivo (Fb 8C)
Dai Koyamada (JP) klettert Suzu (V14) in Hinokage (JP)
Erstbegehung: Jonas Winter (DE) klettert Enkidu (Fb 8A+) im Tessin (CH)
Enkidu 8a+ First ascent Happy to have found a beautyfull untouched line like this in ticinos wilderness. Cleaned it earlier last year and some weeks ago i finally came back with pads, chalk and shous. #liveclimbrepeat #scarpa #noplacetoofar #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #neandergrips #bouldering
Monique Forestier (AU) klettert Tiger Cat (33) in Blue Mountains (AU)
Giani Clément (CH) klettert Santoku (Fb 8B) im Tessin (CH)
Iker Pou (ES) klettert La Nave de los Locos (9a)
LA NAVE DE LOS LOCOS Siempre es gratificante volver a sentir estirarse los tendones y correr el ácido láctico por los antebrazos. Este es lo que sentí probando la nueva obra creada en Mallorca por @jlpalao. Una vía muy variada y divertida qué surca un gran desplome. Lo más curioso de esta ruta es el movimiento "Yaniro"(primera foto)qué usé, para resolver el paso duro, ¡increíble! Sugerencia de @dani_andrada_climb 😉👌 Aprovecharemos qué nos vamos poniendo en forma, para probar algún qué otro proyecto más. ¡¡Vamossss!!💪💪💪 📷@colomneus LA NAVE DE LOS LOCOS It is always gratifying to feel the tendons stretch again and run the lactic acid through the forearms. This is what I felt trying the new route created in Mallorca by @jlpalao. A very varied and fun route that crosses a great roof. The most curious thing about this route is the "Yaniro" movement (first photo) that I used, to solve the hard, incredible move! @Dani_andrada_climb 😉👌 suggestion We will take advantage of what we are getting in shape, to try some other project. Vamossss !! 💪💪💪 📷@colomneus #neverstopexploring #petzlteam #accesstheinaccessible #outdoors #climbing @thenorthface @thenorthface_climb @petzl_official @belabiamotor @lasportivagram @lasportivaspain @kleankanteen @kleankanteen_spain @fotoikatz @totemmt @coreclimbing @sanpower.es
Alex Puccio (US) klettert Jeremiah (V12)
What a nice day climbing outside with a BUNCH of cool people! 😎 Also sent this fun climb yesterday, “Jeremiah V12/8A+”. Now it’s all ❄️ ⛄️ here for a few days. 😖😫 Bring back that early spring weather!!! ☀️ 🌺 Thanks for the cool new iPhone pics @joshlowell !🙌🙏 @scarpana @organicclimbing @frictionlabs
Camille Coudert (FR) klettert Traphouse du font (Fb 8B) in Fontainebleau (FR)...
Enfin je sort « traphouse du fond » un des 8b les plus dures de la foret pour moi et aussi le bloc qui m’aura demandé le plus de séances jusque là. Ça annonce bien la nouvelle saisons à venir 💪 . . . . #bouldering #climbing #boulderinglife #bouldering_pictures_of_instagram #bouldering_is_my_passion #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_lovers #climbing_photos_of_instagram #grimpe #grimpeur #escalade #bloc #blockout #usbyescalade #fitness #outdoor #extremesports #extreme
und The Big Island (Fb 8C)
« The big island 8c » ✅ Le bloc le plus mythique de la foret dans la poche, en 6 seances de travaille, une pure ligne qui ne m’aura pas demandé tant d’investissement et qui ne pas parue extreme à l’enchaînement. Ce qui est plutôt bon signe pour mon nouveau projet: « The big island assis »! Affaire à suivre... @crimpoilofficial . . . . . #bouldering #climbing #bouldering_pictures_of_instagram #bouldering_videos_of_instagram #bouldering_is_my_passion #climbing_is_my_passion #climbing_pictures_of_instagram #climbing_lovers #fontainbleaubouldering #fontainebleau #escalade #grimpe #grimper #outdoor #extreme #extremesports #fitness #motivation #usbyescalade #blockout #bloc #varappers #cestdu2
Kazuma Ise (JP) klettert Byakudou (Fb 8C)
▪️ ◾️this line is crazy mono-pocket dyno one of the herdest line in Japan! ※英語はよく分からないので丸写ししましたごめんなさい。 ⬇️ ⬇️ 動画とは別で今日も鳳来に行ってました。(2/11) ・ ・ ⬇️午前中はちゃんさん達のゲルニカSDの見学中にモナリザを見てたら我慢できなくって触ってしまいました。。 のんびりバラして、次くらいで登れそうな感じ☀︎☀︎ ・ ・ ⬇️午後からはヴァニタスを繋げて見ましたが核心のアンダーが止まらず惜しくもなんともありませんでした。 ▪️ ▪️次は鳳来にいつ来れるか分かりませんがまた頑張ります🔥🔥 ・ ・ #climbing #climbing_videos_of_instagram #climbing_lovers #climbing_is_my_life #クライミング #ロッククライミング #rockclimbing #rockclimbinglife #鳳来 #bouldering #v15 #boulderinglife #8c #Boulder
Fabi Buhl (DE) klettert Déjà (8c+, 10SL) im Rätikon (CH)
The last fall my mind was occupied by Déjà a 10 pitch route in #raetikon . Not only this year, it is a project that started for me 4 years a go via a hint from @kammerlander_beat and @michi_wyser I checked it out alone and then invited @jacopolarcher to try a bit with me over the first 2 seasons. We found a good part of the beta but realised that the crux is difficult and super condition dependent. Soon it was clear that it is possible, I went back sometimes with friends sometimes alone, just to play and find the smallest little details of my beta. I made nightsessions during summer just beacuse I wanted to climb at least some moves. This year was different, after coming back from Peru, I really focused all my energy into training. As soon as I felt in shape, I invested all into the route. @melissaleneve kicked my lazy alpine climbing ass and helped me with her motivation to train and climb more then I have since a while! Unfortunately I got quite late in good enough shape but then I went all in. From the 6th October my mind was fully occupied by this beautiful piece of route from Andres & Michi! With each day that passed, I felt closer and closer. But the crux remained unclimbed. All the sudden the winter was rolling in, I will always remember admitting to Mél while we where waking up in a snowy and frosty car, that this might be to cold, even for me to climb🙈 From that point onwards It got super difficult to find belayers and the weather was really getting worse. Nonetheless Andres was always there and battled the conditions as hard as me, just to support me and finish his 27 year old story with this route! In the end I climbed all of the 10 pitches first try, during surreal 5 hours of climbing! Never would I have dared to climb it in such a perfect flow. Thanks @melissaleneve @andreslietha @h_zak1965 @f.sattelberger @raphaela.haug @maxiknapp and Andi for all the support, without you Déjà 8c+ would not have been possible! Thanks also for @adidasterrex and @petzl_official for supporting the shooting, so you guys can have a glimpse into it! 👌 Thanks @stefanschlumpf for the killer shot ( studying made him the official #masteroflight )
Erstbegehung: Siebe Vanhee (BE), Max Didier (CL) und Ian Siadak (US) klettern Jardines de Piedras (7b+/A2) in Cochamo, Chile
* “Jardines de Piedras” - First Ascent on ‘Cerro la Sombra’ in Valle la Luz, Cochamó. * At the end of our stay in Cochamó our desire to climb a virgin wall and mountain was high. Valle la Luz (where Capicua is situated) is wild and full of rock. Max Didier, Ian Siadak and I walked into the valley passed Cerro Capicua and scouted some walls from the river. It didn’t take us long to decide the unnamed and unclimbed peak North of Capicua would be a great objective. From the valley river, a few hours of dense and vertical jungle, up's and downs, we found what we called the Japanese rock gardens. An amazing 20 square meter platform surrounded by cascades, pools and flowers. One of the best bivouac spots the three of us had ever seen. The next day we managed to climb “Jardines de Piedras”, 7b+/A2, 16 pitches in 16 hours. Although the start of the wall looked easy, the ledge systems alternated with interesting vertical and technical climbing. At the 4th pitch I got challenged by a very thin crack in a dihedral. The first 30 meters went all free at 7b+, unfortunately the next 30 meters where very dirty, more steep and I was obliged to aid through. Approximately A2 cause of the technical piton placements. In the middle of the wall we chose the main dihedral (3 pitches) which brought us up to the lip of the wall. The dihedral went almost all free except for a few dirty and wet meters. From the lip, where you think the climbing would get more easy and is almost over, there is still 6 pitches to the summit. Pitch 11 was a big challenge with some slab run-outs and a steep flared and dirty crack. A few slab-pitches higher we reached the summit. We called the route “Jardines de Piedras” (Gardens of Rock) referring to the surroundings of our basecamp, like the typical Japanese gardens. An amazing 3 day adventure shared in good company. Thanks Max and Ian for this climb! @thenorthface @thenorthface_climb @thenorthfaceuk @thenorthfacede @lasportivagram @avventuraoutdoor @totemmt @climbskinspain @frigyesvandenauweele @sportpraktijk @klimclubhungariavzw
... Siebe Vanhee klettert El Condor Pasa (8b/20 pitches) on Trinidad Central
Thomas Lindinger (DE) klettert Bokassa's Fridge – Assassin Monkey and Man (Fb 8C) in Kochel (DE)
Erstbegehung: Moritz Welt (DE) klettert Greenhouse Academy (Fb 8B) im Frankenjura (DE)
Erstbegehung: Brette Harrington (CA), Quentin Roberts und Horacio Gratton klettern Marc-Andrés Visión am East Pillar des Torre Egger in Patagonien
This is what I was up to for the past 5 days. Along with @quentinclimbing and @horaciogratton we finished our line called Marc-Andrés Visión on the East Pillar of Torre Egger by linking it into the upper Titanic Headwall, to the summit. Cold and icy conditions made the climbing quite challenging, often by use of one crampon on the left foot and one rock shoe on the right foot, one ice axe, and bare hands. 4 days on the wall has left me feeling so very content with our effort and patience as we waited for the wall to clean itself of ice. This would not have been possible without the endless inspiration from @mdre92 . I did not stop thinking of him up there soloing this mountain alone in winter of 2016. #ClimbOnMA , you amaze me more and more as I retrace your steps through the mountains. I will love you forever. @thenorthface @thenorthface_climb @julboeyewearna @goodtogofoods @firstascentcb @dmm_wales @lasportivana #mammutavalanchesafety #Torreegger #alpineclimbing #elchalten #argentina🇦🇷