Hazard: Wild Country has recently learned that when single cable Superlight Rocks are exposed to maritime seaside conditions with high concentrations of salt, and/or humid climate with salty atmosphere for an extended period of time, corrosion inside of the ferrule (the swage covered in plastic that is labelled with the name of the product) can occur. This can significantly reduce the breaking strength of the chocks and may therefore become dangerous for a climber in the event of a fall from height.