Betroffen sind Klemmkeile, die vor Januar 2023 produziert und verkauft wurden, und zwar Keile des Typs Superlight Rock Nummer 1 bis 6.
Laut Hersteller Wild Country ist es möglich, dass die fraglichen Klemmkeile bei längerer Exposition im Meeresklima möglicherweise innerhalb der verschweißten Hülse korrodieren können und dadurch eine signifikante Beeinträchtigung der Haltekräfte auftreten können. Wegen dieser potenziell gefährlichen Schwäche sollten die Keile nicht mehr genutzt und ausgetauscht werden.
Wie dies vonstatten geht, erklärt Wild Country auf der Rückrufseite www.wildcountry.com/product-recall oder per E-Mail unter support_de@wildcountry.com sowie telefonisch unter 0049 89 412 07724.
Wild Country teilt mit:
"To all owners and retailers of Wild Country Superlight Rocks Nos. 1-6, please immediately stop all use of Wild Country Superlight Rocks Nos. 1-6
Name of Product: Wild Country Superlight Rocks Nos. 1-6 (code 40-RSL) and Superlight Rocks Set Nos. 1-6 (code 40-RSLSET) produced prior to January 2023.
Hazard: Wild Country has recently learned that when single cable Superlight Rocks are exposed to maritime seaside conditions with high concentrations of salt, and/or humid climate with salty atmosphere for an extended period of time, corrosion inside of the ferrule (the swage covered in plastic that is labelled with the name of the product) can occur. This can significantly reduce the breaking strength of the chocks and may therefore become dangerous for a climber in the event of a fall from height.
Remedy: Dealers and consumers should immediately stop using all Superlight Rocks Nos. 1-6 and contact Wild Country for instructions to obtain a replacement.
This recall does not apply to any other Wild Country Rocks, other than the Superlight Rocks Nos. 1-6 produced prior to January 2023.
Wild Country Rocks, Classic Rocks, Rock Centrics, and Superlight Offset Rocks are not subject to this voluntary recall."
