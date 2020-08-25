Schließen
Lead-Weltcup Briancon 2020 Jan Virt IFSC

Lead Weltcup Briancon

Videos & Info zum Lead-Weltcup in Briançon

Inhalt von

Am 21. und 22. August fand im französischen Briancon der einzige Lead-Weltcup dieser Saison statt. Allerdings gibt es nicht nur Positives zu berichten, findet Alexander Megos. Hier gibt's Video-Mitschnitte & weitere Info.

In diesem Artikel:

Der einzige Lead-Weltcup 2020 in Briançon, Frankreich

Dieser Weltcup war der einzige in dieser Wettkampfsaison, der nicht verschoben oder abgesagt wurde. Offizielle Wettkämpfe gibt es dieses Jahr so gut wie keine – derzeit ist noch die Europameisterschaft für November in Moskau geplant, doch auch dieses Spektaktel kann jederzeit eine Absage treffen, so wie die meisten Wettkämpfe in diesem Jahr. Die Ergebnisse gibt's weiter unten, unterhalb der Kritik von Alexander Megos.

Video: Halbfinale vom Lead-Weltcup in Briançon

Video: Finale vom Lead-Weltcup in Briançon

Kritik von Alexander Megos

Lead-Weltcup Briancon 2020
Jan Virt IFSC
Siegerpodium der Herren mit Adam Ondra (mittig), Domen Skofic (links) und Jakob Schubert (rechts)

Auf Instagram äußerte sich Alex zum Weltcup in Briançon. Zum einen bezieht er Position zu seiner Performance, zum anderen äußert er Unverständnis gegenüber der Art und Weise, wie der Veranstalter IFSC die Corona-Regeln auslegte und in Briançon umsetzte. Anscheinend waren die Aufwärm-Möglichkeiten der teilnehmenden Kletterer stark eingeschränkt, während ungefähr 5000 Zuschauer auf dem Marktplatz des französischen Städtchens mit teils wenig Abstand und teils ohne Maske zuschauten. Des weiteren stellt er die Frage, ob man diesen Lead-Weltcup überhaupt so nennen dürfe, wenn doch viele Kletterer aus anderen Teilen der Welt als Europa derzeit wegen Reisebeschränkungen gar nicht erst teilnehmen könnten. Im untenstehenden Posting lässt sich Alex' Text komplett lesen.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Everybody seemed to be waiting for this world cup in Briançon last weekend. I went to the comp with mixed feelings. I knew I hadn't prepared for it and after a long and intense period on rock I felt like I needed a little bit of down time, so I wasn't very psyched to try hard and compete. Nonetheless I thought I'll go to see a few people I hadn't seen in a while and to just climb without any pressure, just for fun. I already heard in advance about various regulations to keep us athletes, spectators and officials safe from covid 19 and to minimize the risk of catching and spreading the virus. Looking back at the comp now I'm really starting to question though if there had been put a lot of thought into this comp and it's regulations. Does it make sense to tell some athletes they can't warm up or cool down on an empty wall because of Corona regulations and then on the other hand have 5000 people standing side by side in front of the wall? Does it make sense to let the athletes warm up side by side without masks in the isolation area but then make them wear masks as soon as they enter an area where the public can see them? In my eyes a lot of the restrictions and rules were questionable and didn't make much sense when you allow a crowd of 5000 people to come and watch. I also don't think it is fair towards many athletes to call it a world cup if pretty much only Europeans can attend due to international travel restrictions. All in all this comp was not as fun as I was hoping it would be. If future comps look like this I'm not sure I want to continue. To finish on a positive note though, I got to finals, despite not climbing very well to get there. In finals for the first time ever I felt relaxed and confident straight away from the first move on. I felt flowy and I had a lot of fun during the time I was on the wall. Maybe I was a little too confident and relaxed and I shouldn't have jumped for holds like I did and fall off, but it was fun! I'm pleased with my mental game in finals. Still needs a little fine tuning though. Congrats to @adam.ondra 🥇, @domen_skofic 🥈 and @jakob.schubert 🥉and to @laura.rogora for winning her first world cup 🔥🙌🏼

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alexander Megos (@alexandermegos) am

Ergebnisse Damen

  1. Laura Rogora ITA
  2. Janja Garnbret SLO
  3. Fanny Gibert FRA
  4. Jessica Pilz AUT
  5. Vita Lukan
  6. Tjasa Kalan SLO
  7. Nina Arthaud FRA
  8. Giorgia Tesio ITA
  9. Lucija Tarkus SLO
  10. Julia Fiser AUT
  11. Camille Pouget FRA
  12. Julia Chanourdie FRA

Ergebnisse Herren

Lead-Weltcup Briancon 2020
Jan Virt IFSC
Siegerpodium der Herren mit Adam Ondra (mittig), Domen Skofic (links) und Jakob Schubert (rechts)
  1. Adam Ondra CZE
  2. Domen Skofic SLO
  3. Jakob Schubert AUT
  4. Luka Potocar SLO
  5. Alexander Megos GER
  6. Mathias Posch AUT
  7. Mejdi Schalck FRA
  8. Nao Monchois FRA
  9. Hugo Parmentier FRA
  10. Paul Jenft FRA
  11. Rishat Khaibullin KAZ
  12. Sam Avezou FRA
25.08.2020
Klettern Kletterszene Alex Megos Bibliographie (9c) Zweite schwerste Route der Welt Interview: Alexander Megos klettert Bibliographie (9c)

Am 5. August gelang Alex Megos die Erstbegehung von Bibliographie (9c) in...
