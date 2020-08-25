Lead Weltcup Briancon Videos & Info zum Lead-Weltcup in Briançon

Der einzige Lead-Weltcup 2020 in Briançon, Frankreich

Dieser Weltcup war der einzige in dieser Wettkampfsaison, der nicht verschoben oder abgesagt wurde. Offizielle Wettkämpfe gibt es dieses Jahr so gut wie keine – derzeit ist noch die Europameisterschaft für November in Moskau geplant, doch auch dieses Spektaktel kann jederzeit eine Absage treffen, so wie die meisten Wettkämpfe in diesem Jahr. Die Ergebnisse gibt's weiter unten, unterhalb der Kritik von Alexander Megos.

Video: Halbfinale vom Lead-Weltcup in Briançon

Video: Finale vom Lead-Weltcup in Briançon

Kritik von Alexander Megos

Auf Instagram äußerte sich Alex zum Weltcup in Briançon. Zum einen bezieht er Position zu seiner Performance, zum anderen äußert er Unverständnis gegenüber der Art und Weise, wie der Veranstalter IFSC die Corona-Regeln auslegte und in Briançon umsetzte. Anscheinend waren die Aufwärm-Möglichkeiten der teilnehmenden Kletterer stark eingeschränkt, während ungefähr 5000 Zuschauer auf dem Marktplatz des französischen Städtchens mit teils wenig Abstand und teils ohne Maske zuschauten. Des weiteren stellt er die Frage, ob man diesen Lead-Weltcup überhaupt so nennen dürfe, wenn doch viele Kletterer aus anderen Teilen der Welt als Europa derzeit wegen Reisebeschränkungen gar nicht erst teilnehmen könnten. Im untenstehenden Posting lässt sich Alex' Text komplett lesen.

Ergebnisse Damen

Laura Rogora ITA Janja Garnbret SLO Fanny Gibert FRA Jessica Pilz AUT Vita Lukan Tjasa Kalan SLO Nina Arthaud FRA Giorgia Tesio ITA Lucija Tarkus SLO Julia Fiser AUT Camille Pouget FRA Julia Chanourdie FRA

Ergebnisse Herren

Jan Virt IFSC Siegerpodium der Herren mit Adam Ondra (mittig), Domen Skofic (links) und Jakob Schubert (rechts)